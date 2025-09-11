Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide [Image 6 of 8]

    Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

    GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A team of Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work together to flip a tractor tire during a Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025 in Grand Ledge, MI. Soldiers took turns flipping the tire a total of 4 times around the airfield to cover the required 2.2 miles of distance. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 21:57
    Photo ID: 9314216
    VIRIN: 250814-A-ON763-1006
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, US
