Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team of Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work together to flip a tractor tire during a Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025 in Grand Ledge, MI. Soldiers took turns flipping the tire a total of 4 times around the airfield to cover the required 2.2 miles of distance. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)