A team of Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, work together to flip a tractor tire during a Flip the Script team building activity at the Grand Ledge Armory, Sept. 13, 2025 in Grand Ledge, MI. Soldiers took turns flipping the tire a total of 4 times around the airfield to cover the required 2.2 miles of distance. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2025 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9314216
|VIRIN:
|250814-A-ON763-1006
|Resolution:
|5172x3448
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|GRAND LEDGE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Charles Calio, identified by DVIDS