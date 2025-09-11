Michigan Soldiers flip the script on suicide

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, team up to flip a tractor tire around the Grand Ledge Armory Airfield as part of the annual Flip the Script resiliency event, Sept. 13, 2025, in Grand Ledge, MI. The activity brings together Soldiers from across the unit and challenges them to flip a tractor tire for 2.2 miles, bringing to mind the 22 veterans, on average, who commit suicide everyday in the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)