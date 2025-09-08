Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Colonel Robert Harris, incoming commander for the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, outgoing commander Col. Adam Curry relinquished command to Harris through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Senior leaders of the Florida National Guard and their guests observed the ceremony, which showcased the military's traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9300130
    VIRIN: 250907-F-RH401-9241
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 15.1 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    164th ADA

