164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Colonel Robert Harris, incoming commander for the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, outgoing commander Col. Adam Curry relinquished command to Harris through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Senior leaders of the Florida National Guard and their guests observed the ceremony, which showcased the military's traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)