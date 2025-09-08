164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colonel Adam M. Curry, outgoing commander for the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, Curry relinquished command to the incoming commander, Col. Robert Harris, through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Senior leaders of the Florida National Guard and their guests observed the ceremony, which showcased the military's traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)