164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla.- Senior leaders across the Florida Army National Guard gathered for a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the ceremony, outgoing commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Adam M. Curry, relinquished command to Col. Robert D. Harris.



“Command is always borrowed time,” said Curry. “You hold the guidon for a season, but the unit’s legacy stretches before and after you. Looking back, I’m proud of what our Soldiers accomplished together, but more than anything, I feel grateful for the trust, the teamwork, and the spirit of this formation. It has been an honor to lead them.”



The symbolic passing of the unit guidon is a military tradition rooted in ancient practices. The flag is presented to the succeeding commander, representing an uninterrupted transfer of authority and a new chapter of leadership for troops. This formal practice honors the outgoing commander’s service to the unit as well as the vision for the future of operations.



“I am ecstatic about commanding a unit at the forefront of the Army’s transformation initiative with the best Soldiers not only in the Florida Army National Guard but in the entire Army.”



The 164th ADA is a key element of the FLARNG’s global presence. Its main objectives include homeland and national capital defense; providing mission command for air and missile defence units internationally, and emergency response support during natural disasters. The unit’s expansive mission reflects the dedication and adaptability that set Soldiers with the Florida National Guard apart.



“Theodore Roosevelt once said that credit belongs to the man in the arena, the one whose face is marred with dust, sweat, and blood, who strives valiantly, who falls short and rises again, who knows great devotion and great sacrifice. That is you, that is what this brigade represents. To the Soldiers, you are the strength of this unit. You lead with duty, discipline, and pride every single day, and you taught me far more than I ever taught you. As I step aside, I do so with deep pride for all that we have accomplished together. Thank you for the honor of being your commander, blazing skies, storm 6 out.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:37 Story ID: 547659 Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony, by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.