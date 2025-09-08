164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participate in a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the FLARNG, joined outgoing commander, Col. Adam M. Curry, as he symbolically transferred the unit’s colors to incoming commander, Col. Robert D. Harris. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, stood alongside senior leaders of the FLARNG for the traditional ceremony signifying the beginning of a new chapter for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)