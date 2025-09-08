164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, congratulates Col. Robert D. Harris during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, the outgoing commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Adam Curry, relinquished command to Harris through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Senior leaders of the Florida National Guard and their guests observed the ceremony, which showcased the military's traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)