Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, congratulates Col. Robert D. Harris during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, the outgoing commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Adam Curry, relinquished command to Harris through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Senior leaders of the Florida National Guard and their guests observed the ceremony, which showcased the military's traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9300129
|VIRIN:
|250907-F-RH401-4839
|Resolution:
|5561x3707
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS