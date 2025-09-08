Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 15]

    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade presents flowers to military spouses of the official party during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the FLARNG, joined outgoing commander, Col. Adam M. Curry, as he symbolically transferred the unit’s colors to incoming commander, Col. Robert D. Harris. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, stood alongside senior leaders of the FLARNG for the traditional ceremony signifying the beginning of a new chapter for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9300120
    VIRIN: 250906-F-RH401-2242
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 15.62 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLARNG
    164th ADA

