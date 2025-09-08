A Soldier with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade presents flowers to military spouses of the official party during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the FLARNG, joined outgoing commander, Col. Adam M. Curry, as he symbolically transferred the unit’s colors to incoming commander, Col. Robert D. Harris. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, stood alongside senior leaders of the FLARNG for the traditional ceremony signifying the beginning of a new chapter for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9300120
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-RH401-2242
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.