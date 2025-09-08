164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the FLARNG, transfers the ceremonial flag to Col. Robert Harris during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participated in the event, which symbolized the passing of the leadership role from the outgoing commander, Col. Adam M. Curry, to Harriss, his successor. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, joined senior members of the Florida National Guard for the display of military traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)