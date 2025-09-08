164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the FLARNGgives remarks during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, Col. Adam M. Curry, the outgoing commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, relinquished command to the incoming commander, Col. Robert Harris, through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, joined senior members of the Florida National Guard for the display of military traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)