    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony [Image 10 of 15]

    164th ADA conducts change of command ceremony

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Major General Robert G. Carruthers III, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Florida Army National Guard, presents Col. Adam M. Curry with the Florida Distinguished Service Medal during a change of command ceremony in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 7, 2025. During the event, Curry, the outgoing commander of the 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, relinquished command to the incoming commander, Col. Robert Harris, through a symbolic transfer of the unit’s flag. Major General John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, joined senior members of the Florida National Guard for the display of military traditions and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9300127
    VIRIN: 250907-F-RH401-3150
    Resolution: 4777x3185
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    FLARNG
    164th ADA

