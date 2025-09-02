Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force recruit, center, poses with family in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Community Connections Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Twenty-one recruits took the oath of enlistment in front of friends, family and community members during the open house festivities of Community Connections Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)