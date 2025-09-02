Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - Team Holloman welcomed the community to the base during the first-ever combined Ace of Races Marathon and Community Connections Day here on Sept. 6, 2025.



The third annual Ace of Races Marathon and second iteration of the biennial Community Connections Day were merged to maximize opportunities for the local and national community to visit Holloman AFB and see firsthand how Team Holloman and the Fightin’ 49ers support national defense and the warfighters across the Department of Defense.



“We’re thrilled to have been able to welcome so many people to our base today,” said U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander. “The support we continuously receive from the local community is valuable beyond measure, so we’re very proud to show them how they enable the hard-working men and women of Team Holloman to complete our mission no matter what challenges they face.”



One of the biggest changes resulting from the combined events was moving the Ace of Races Marathon three months earlier in the year, giving the participants a warmer run and a better representation of the Tularosa Basin environment surrounding Holloman. Almost 500 runners entered the race, which was divided into a full and half marathon, a 5K, and a 1-mile kids' dash.



“We’re very grateful and appreciate all of the combined effort of every member of Team Holloman and the local community for helping make the first-ever dual Ace of Races Marathon and Community Connections Day a huge success,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Sergio Escalera, 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander and project officer for both events.



With the marathon kicking off bright and early in the morning, Community Connections Day began in earnest at 10 a.m. and saw over 1,000 people experience static displays of multiple aircraft, live music, STEM activities for children, and over a dozen food vendors and swag/information booths.



Community Connections Day began in 2023 as a way for Team Holloman to open its gates to the public in years without a scheduled air show, giving Airmen the chance to show their appreciation and gratitude for the support received year-round from the local community and populace at large.



“There’s simply not enough time in the day for us to express our thanks to everyone that supports Team Holloman, both locally and across the country as a whole,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief. “Our Airmen sacrifice a lot to keep our nation’s sword and shield prepared for anything, whether it’s long hours during a training exercise here or deploying for months at a time overseas. Not everyone is lucky enough to be surrounded by such a positive and bolstering community as we are and we want our neighbors to know how valued they are.”



The next Ace of Races Marathon is scheduled for fall 2026, while the next Community Connections Day is tentatively scheduled for 2027. Community members will also have another opportunity to see Team Holloman up close and personal during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, April 18-19, 2026.



Stay up to date on future events by following us on Facebook at Holloman AFB - 49th Wing, or visiting our base website at www.holloman.af.mil.

