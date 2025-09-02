Racers run through the flightline during the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. In addition to the marathon, Team Holloman also hosted Community Connections Day, a biennial open house to bring together the local and regional community to see first-hand how the base plays a crucial role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9297309
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-AM292-1089
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day
No keywords found.