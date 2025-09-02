Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Racers run through the flightline during the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. In addition to the marathon, Team Holloman also hosted Community Connections Day, a biennial open house to bring together the local and regional community to see first-hand how the base plays a crucial role in national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)