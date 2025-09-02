Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local Air Force recruits take the oath of enlistment during Community Connections Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Twenty-one recruits took the oath of enlistment in front of friends, family and community members during the open house festivities of Community Connections Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)