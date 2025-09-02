Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Racers pass the two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 49th Wing during the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. The 49th Wing is responsible for training the majority of F-16 pilots and more than half of all MQ-9 Reaper aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)