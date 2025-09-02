Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Racers participate in the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Nearly 500 people from across the country signed up for the race, which consisted of a full and half marathon, a 5K and a 1-mile kids' dash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)