Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, center, administers the oath of enlistment to local Air Force recruits during Community Connections Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. For the first time, Community Connections Day was combined with the Ace of Races Marathon, maximizing opportunities for the local and national community to visit the base and learn about the various ways Team Holloman supports national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)