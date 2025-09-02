Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day [Image 4 of 13]

    Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon &amp; Community Connections Day

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo  

    49th Wing

    Racers take off at the start of the 3rd annual Ace of Race Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. Nearly 500 people from across the country signed up for the race, which consisted of a full and half marathon, a 5K and a 1-mile kids' dash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 9297307
    VIRIN: 250906-F-AM292-1022
    Resolution: 4218x2806
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS

    Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon &amp; Community Connections Day

    TAGS

    open house
    connections
    Ace of Races
    community
    marathon
    Holloman

