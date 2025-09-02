Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christien Poole, Steel Talons honor guardsman, presents the colors before the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ace of Races Marathon was combined with the biennial Community Connections Day to maximize the opportunities for the local and national community to visit the base and learn about the various ways Team Holloman supports national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)