U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christien Poole, Steel Talons honor guardsman, presents the colors before the 3rd annual Ace of Races Marathon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 6, 2025. The Ace of Races Marathon was combined with the biennial Community Connections Day to maximize the opportunities for the local and national community to visit the base and learn about the various ways Team Holloman supports national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9297304
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-AM292-1009
|Resolution:
|6014x4009
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Holloman welcomes public at Ace of Races Marathon & Community Connections Day [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
