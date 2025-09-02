354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron reset an Aircraft Arresting System cable after an annual maintenance test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. Airmen assigned to barrier maintenance from the power production shop maintain and inspect the AAS 365 days a year and conduct annual system tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)