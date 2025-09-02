U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Civil Engineering Squadron perform maintenance on an Aircraft Arresting System prior to an annual test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. These systems play an important role in the safety and recoverability of pilots and ground crew on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe
