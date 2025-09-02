354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- In the event you need to stop a 27,900 pound jet during landing there's only one type of equipment that can get the job done – the Aircraft Arresting System. And the Airmen you need to maintain this equipment are at the 354th Civil Engineer Squadron Power Production Shop.

These engineers ensure this system is ready to halt an aircraft during takeoff or landing by using arresting cables, net barriers or engineered materials, depending on the base and aircraft. For Eielson, during an emergency the pilot positions the jet by angling the back tires or a hook to grab onto a ground cable connected to a system of nylon ropes tied to an hydraulic pump underground that unwinds to slow the momentum of the jet until it stops. According to how fast, how heavy and how far out the aircraft hits the barrier, the hydraulic pumps apply the breaking pressure that halts the aircraft.

“The system is most commonly used for inflight emergencies to safely recover pilots and aircraft,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Frazier, 354th CES power production section chief. “It all comes back to the flying mission. It is critical for any tail hook equipped aircraft to have confidence in this system, so they can complete their mission objectives.”

For bases like Eielson with high-tempo flying operations that conduct regular exercises, safety is a top priority. Situations like these are impossible to predict, but the power pro shop ensures the AAS is ready at a moment’s notice.

“We're always trying to make sure that our fighters are capable of delivering airpower at any time,” said Smith. “Barrier maintenance from the power production shop maintains the system 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, which includes the weekends. We perform inspections everyday and test the system once a year to find discrepancies and ensure it's ready for real-world situations.”

Maintaining this system in interior Alaska brings unique challenges to the Eielson power pro shop because the engineers have to maintain the system as well as contend with multiple feet of ice and snow during winter.

“Eielson is a little bit different than many other bases because of the amount of snowfall we take here,” said Smith. “We conduct a lot of snow clearing during the winter months and also ensure that our tape sweep area is clear for any emergency.”

Even at 50 below the power production shop keeps Eielson’s pilots and aircrews safe while ensuring the 354th Fighter Wing is ready to rapidly generate, deploy and deliver lethal airpower.

