354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Frazier, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron power production section chief, monitors an F-16 Fighting Falcon after testing the Aircraft Arresting System at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The system allows aircraft equipped with tail hooks to catch the arresting cable, halting the aircraft quickly in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)