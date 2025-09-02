Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe [Image 3 of 8]

    354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Smith, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeyman, adjusts a wheel on an Aircraft Arresting System during a systems test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The system allows aircraft equipped with tail hooks to catch the arresting cable, halting the aircraft quickly in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:41
    Photo ID: 9296720
    VIRIN: 250522-F-SH339-2026
    Resolution: 3860x2571
    Size: 341.43 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
