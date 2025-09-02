U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Smith, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeyman, adjusts a wheel on an Aircraft Arresting System during a systems test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The system allows aircraft equipped with tail hooks to catch the arresting cable, halting the aircraft quickly in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9296720
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-SH339-2026
|Resolution:
|3860x2571
|Size:
|341.43 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe
No keywords found.