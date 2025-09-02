354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Fighter Generation Squadron observe an F-16 Fighting Falcon after an Aircraft Arresting System test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The system allows aircraft equipped with tail hooks to catch the arresting cable, halting the aircraft quickly in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)