    354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe [Image 2 of 8]

    354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    An Aircraft Arresting Systems Maintenance truck is parked prior to a system test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. These systems play an important role in the safety and recoverability of pilots and ground crew on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

