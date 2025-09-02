354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Aircraft Arresting Systems Maintenance truck is parked prior to a system test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. These systems play an important role in the safety and recoverability of pilots and ground crew on the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)