354th CES keeps Eielson’s aircraft safe

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Stinson, left, and Staff Sgt. Troy Smith, center, 354th Civil Engineering Squadron power production journeymen, and Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Phillips, 354th CES power production barrier maintenance craftsman, check an Aircraft Arresting System cable during a system test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 29, 2025. The system allows aircraft equipped with tail hooks to catch the arresting cable, halting the aircraft quickly in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)