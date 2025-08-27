Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family and friends pin Officer Training Course badges on graduating U.S. Space Force Guardians during the first OTC graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The OTC badge symbolizes the officer's successful completion of integrated foundational training in space, cyber, intelligence, and acquisition, and marks the start of their journey as a mission-ready leader. The OTC is part of a broader effort to redesign how the Space Force trains and develops its personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)