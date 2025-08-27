Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 8 of 9]

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Family and friends pin Officer Training Course badges on graduating U.S. Space Force Guardians during the first OTC graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The OTC badge symbolizes the officer's successful completion of integrated foundational training in space, cyber, intelligence, and acquisition, and marks the start of their journey as a mission-ready leader. The OTC is part of a broader effort to redesign how the Space Force trains and develops its personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9284462
    VIRIN: 250828-X-UO451-4013
    Resolution: 4274x2849
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 9 of 9], by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

