    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 6 of 9]

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Guardians, instructors, and guests gather during the Officer Training Course graduation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The Space Force has approximately 14,000 military and civilian Guardians, including nearly 5,000 uniformed officers. OTC will ultimately train more than a third of all Guardians. Approximately 60 percent of graduates will begin their first operational assignment in the Colorado Springs area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9284457
    VIRIN: 250828-X-UO451-3845
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 9 of 9], by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

