Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Guardians, instructors, and guests gather during the Officer Training Course graduation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The Space Force has approximately 14,000 military and civilian Guardians, including nearly 5,000 uniformed officers. OTC will ultimately train more than a third of all Guardians. Approximately 60 percent of graduates will begin their first operational assignment in the Colorado Springs area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)