Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Photo By Isaac Blancas | Guardians, instructors, and guests gather during the Officer Training Course graduation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The Space Force has approximately 14,000 military and civilian Guardians, including nearly 5,000 uniformed officers. OTC will ultimately train more than a third of all Guardians. Approximately 60 percent of graduates will begin their first operational assignment in the Colorado Springs area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

The U.S. Space Force reached a historic milestone Aug. 28 when the inaugural class of Guardian officers graduated from the Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



More than 80 officers completed the year-long program, marking a new era in how the Space Force trains and develops its commissioned force. OTC is now the service’s initial leader development course, designed to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad grasp of mission concepts and the foundational skills to identify, plan, integrate, and synchronize effects across the full spectrum of space operations.



“Officers are the Space Force’s commanders, leaders, planners, and strategists. I need you to be the big-picture, multi-disciplinary thinkers,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman speaking at the graduation ceremony. “OTC has given you a broad foundation across all the Space Force’s operational disciplines. This is a brand-new approach for us, and it is an important pivot from the old days.”



The course combines training in satellite, intelligence, and cyber operations and provides exposure to acquisitions to deliver a single, integrated learning experience.



OTC is part of a broader effort to redesign how the Space Force trains and develops its personnel. Space Training and Readiness Command has already launched a course for new civilian employees and is creating a tailored pipeline for enlisted Guardians aligned with the service’s codified work roles.



“This course is another step toward institutionalizing the training requirements all Guardians will need to succeed,” said Maj. Gen. James E. Smith, commander of STARCOM. “Whether they’re officer, enlisted or civilian Guardians, it’s important that we have training pipelines and curriculum that prepare our forces not just for the threats we see today, but for emerging threats we may not anticipate. These training foundations set the stage for their ability to adapt to any situation and win in combat.”



Each OTC graduate is now headed to their first operational assignment at units worldwide. They are fully qualified to serve in cyber, intelligence, and space operations roles, and will also have opportunities to pursue Force Modernization assignments in the future.



OTC graduates received an interim badge to mark their transition to a Guardian-first, mission-integrated officer corps capable of leading across the full spectrum of space operations. A permanent design is in development and will replace the interim version once approved and fielded.



“Standing up a year-long training course so quickly was a tremendous team effort, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built,” said Lt. Col. Liam Conley, 319th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Now, we have a foundational course that gives every new officer the skills needed to lead in the fight from day one. This first year of OTC exemplifies the ‘Can Do’ Guardian attitude in pursuit of combat credibility.”