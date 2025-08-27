Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, congratulates 2nd Lt. Teagun Glenn on graduating from the Space Force’s Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the first class of OTC graduates, establishing a new tradition and setting the foundation for initial skills training under Space Training and Readiness Command’s mission to develop space warfighters. This year-long course combines instruction in satellite, intelligence, cyber operations, and acquisitions in one integrated experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9284459
    VIRIN: 250828-X-UO451-4125
    Resolution: 4699x3133
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 9 of 9], by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download