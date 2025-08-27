Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, congratulates 2nd Lt. Teagun Glenn on graduating from the Space Force’s Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the first class of OTC graduates, establishing a new tradition and setting the foundation for initial skills training under Space Training and Readiness Command’s mission to develop space warfighters. This year-long course combines instruction in satellite, intelligence, cyber operations, and acquisitions in one integrated experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)