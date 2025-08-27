Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, addresses graduates during the first Officer Training Course graduation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the first class of class of OTC graduates, establishing a new tradition and setting the foundation for officer initial skills training under Space Training and Readiness Command. This year-long course combines instruction in satellite, intelligence, cyber operations, and acquisitions in one integrated experience. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)