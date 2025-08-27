Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 2 of 9]

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    A U.S. Space Force Guardian receives her pin during the Officer Training Course graduation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. OTC is part of a broader effort to redesign how the Space Force trains and develops its personnel. Space Training and Readiness Command has already launched a course for new civilian employees and is creating a tailored pipeline for enlisted Guardians aligned with the service’s codified work roles. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

