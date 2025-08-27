A U.S. Space Force Guardian receives an Officer Training Course badge during the first OTC graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The OTC badge symbolizes the officer's successful completion of integrated foundational training in space, cyber, intelligence, and acquisition, and marks the start of their journey as a mission-ready leader. The OTC is part of a broader effort to redesign how the Space Force trains and develops its personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)
Space Force's first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
