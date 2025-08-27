Friends and family had an opportunity to pin their loved ones’ badges signifying graduation from the first Officer Training Course during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony marked the first class of OTC graduates, establishing a new tradition and setting the foundation for initial skills training under Space Training and Readiness Command’s mission to develop space warfighters. OTC graduates are Guardians first and officers who are capable of leading across the full spectrum of space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9284454
|VIRIN:
|250828-X-UO451-4051
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
Space Force's first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB
