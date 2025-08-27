Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduating U.S. Space Force Guardians clap in celebration during the first-ever Officer Training Course graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. More than 80 officers completed the year-long program, marking a new era in how the Space Force trains and develops its commissioned force. OTC is now the service’s initial leader development course, designed to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad grasp of mission concepts and the foundational skills to identify, plan, integrate, and synchronize effects across the full spectrum of space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)