    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB [Image 1 of 9]

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Graduating U.S. Space Force Guardians clap in celebration during the first-ever Officer Training Course graduation ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 28, 2025. More than 80 officers completed the year-long program, marking a new era in how the Space Force trains and develops its commissioned force. OTC is now the service’s initial leader development course, designed to produce a multidisciplinary officer corps with a broad grasp of mission concepts and the foundational skills to identify, plan, integrate, and synchronize effects across the full spectrum of space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
