2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing depart Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to support a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2025. Readiness exercises enhance the readiness and training of Airmen, allowing them to validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)