2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron walk to a bus after conducting pre-flight inspections of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. Readiness exercises like these help ensure the 2nd Bomb Wing provides flexible and responsive global combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)