2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber designed for diverse missions, capable of flying at high subsonic speeds and reaching altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)