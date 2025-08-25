Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber designed for diverse missions, capable of flying at high subsonic speeds and reaching altitudes of up to 50,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9278412
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-DY500-1175
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.