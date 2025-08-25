2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. Readiness exercises enhance the readiness and training of aircrew, allowing the 2nd Bomb Wing to rapidly respond to any global crisis or challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)