A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. Readiness exercises enhance the readiness and training of aircrew, allowing the 2nd Bomb Wing to rapidly respond to any global crisis or challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9278416
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-DY500-1399
|Resolution:
|6662x4441
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.