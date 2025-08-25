Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress takes off in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. Readiness exercises enhance the readiness and training of aircrew, allowing the 2nd Bomb Wing to rapidly respond to any global crisis or challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9278416
    VIRIN: 250820-F-DY500-1399
    Resolution: 6662x4441
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    readiness exercise
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download