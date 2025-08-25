2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing is composed of dedicated professionals who work together to provide the nation with strategic deterrence against any threat, anywhere, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)