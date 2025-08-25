2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing departs Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to support a readiness exercise, Aug. 20, 2025. The long-range strike capabilities provided by the B-52H Stratofortress influence the decision-making of our nation’s competitors and adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|08.20.2025
|08.26.2025 14:37
|9278417
|250820-F-DY500-1416
|8256x5504
|2.61 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
