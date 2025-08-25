2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Young, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. Missions like these are designed to evaluate our ability to deliver flexible, responsive and decisive global combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)