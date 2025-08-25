Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Young, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 9278414
    VIRIN: 250820-F-DY500-1286
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise
    2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    readiness exercise
    B-52H Stratofortress
    2nd Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download