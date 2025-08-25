U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Young, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:37
|Photo ID:
|9278414
|VIRIN:
|250820-F-DY500-1286
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.