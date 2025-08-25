2nd Bomb Wing supports readiness exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kyle Young, 96th Bomb Squadron pilot, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress in support of a readiness exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 20, 2025. The Department of Defense maintains command and control of its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)