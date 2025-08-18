Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day cake is cut at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The event provided an outlet for retired service members to meet one another and boost morale by honoring and commemorating their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)