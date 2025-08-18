Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A retired servicemember waves from atop a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. Attendees had the opportunity to speak with security forces personnel and ask questions about their equipment while exploring the static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)