Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, smiles during a Q&A panel held for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The Q&A portion of the event allowed retirees to ask the panel members questions, share stories, and remain informed on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)