U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, smiles during a Q&A panel held for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The Q&A portion of the event allowed retirees to ask the panel members questions, share stories, and remain informed on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
This work, Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.