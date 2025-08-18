Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two retired servicemembers stand in front of a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing on the flightline during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The CV-22, along with other aircraft, was on display during the static display portion of the event, allowing retirees to reminisce on their time in service and see new technology and innovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)