Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, assists retired service members during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. Legoretta chose to volunteer for this event to provide support and serve retired service members during their time at RAF Mildenhall, providing them with an enjoyable and memorable experience. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)